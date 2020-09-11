MAGA-Gras headed for North Fork, school board looks to change public comment policy
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 11.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
MAGA-Gras II headed for Riverhead, Greenport
Police searching for Riverhead High School student missing since July
Riverhead BOE considers change to way public asks questions at meetings
Column: Our family’s little heart warrior
Football, volleyball, competitive cheer delayed until March 1, 2021, NYSPHSAA announces
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Police chief pitches hiring California-based firm to help oversee department’s policy updates
NORTHFORKER
North Fork real estate is red hot—here’s what it means for you
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of September 12
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. Clear skies are in the forecast until Sunday, when showers are possible.