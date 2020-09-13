Jamesport home destroyed by early morning fire

The remains of an early morning house fire Sunday in Jamesport. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A home on St. Marys Drive in Jamesport was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

The Riverhead Fire Marshal and investigators with the Suffolk County Police Arson Squad were on scene Sunday morning, examining through the debris, which was still smoking shortly before 11 a.m. A police K-9 could be seen searching the smoldering remains.

People at the scene said they heard an explosion around 4 a.m. followed by smaller explosions that sounded like gun fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, led by the Jamesport Fire Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear the extent of any injuries or whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Riverhead Town police said Sunday morning the scene remains under investigation.

A car at the house was also destroyed by the fire.