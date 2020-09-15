Father Bronislaus ‘Bruno’ Swiatocha

Reverend Bronislaus “Bruno” F. Swiatocha died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was a proud U.S. Marine who served during World War II.

Father Bruno was born March 2, 1927, in Peconic, N.Y., to Serafina (Buhlak) and John Swiatocha. A Cut­ch­ogue native, Father Bruno served in other areas of the country before returning to Long Island in 1972.

He graduated from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He served briefly as associate pastor of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue and then six years at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Coram, and then a year at St. Ladislaus Church in Hempstead, after which he was an associate pastor at St. Raphael’s Church in East Meadow.

Father Bruno was the first and only priest ever ordained from Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church. In 1980, he was appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Poland in Southampton. Upon his retirement, he moved to Shallotte, N.C., where he assisted in the parishes of Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Brendan’s.

Father Bruno was ordained in 1956 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He was a priest with the Congregation of Marian Fathers and Brothers of the Immaculate Conception (MIC) for more than 20 years. In the 1970s, he joined the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Predeceased by siblings Boleslaw Swiatocha, Genevieve Swiatocha and Jenny Skirel, he is survived by siblings Joseph Swiatocha, Frank Swiatocha, John Swiatocha and Veronica Czebotar and many nieces and nephews.

Father Bruno reposed Sept. 12 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, where the Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated, with Bishop Andrzej Zglejszewski as celebrant. Interment, with military honors, followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

THOU ART A PRIEST FOREVER

PROUD UNITED STATES MARINE

