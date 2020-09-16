Daily Update: Alleged Russian mob ties follow industrial park developer to Calverton

The farmland in Calverton where the industrial complex is proposed. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alleged Russian mob ties follow industrial park developer to Calverton

Farmers tell state legislators they’re wary of overtime requirement

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Will a library expansion uncover Revolutionary War artifacts?

NORTHFORKER

Your one-stop guide to picking apples on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.