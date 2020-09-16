Riverhead resident Francis J. Goroleski died Sept. 15, 2020, at his home. He was 91.

Born Aug. 21, 1929, in Riverhead, he was the son of Michael and Mary Goroleski. He served with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1967, which included the Korean War. He was a member of the military police during the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and the war crimes trial of Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo. He belonged to the national Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Mr. Goroleski worked as a maintenance mechanic with the Riverhead school district and as a house painter in Southampton.

His interests included hunting, fishing, gardening and hiking.

He is survived by his wife, Youko (née Minemura); his children, Mary McGoey of Florida, Frank, of Binghamton, and Diana McGuire of Riverhead; his siblings, Dorothy Pierzchanowski and Joseph Goroleski; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Inurnment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.