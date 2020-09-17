Juror misconduct hearing held in Murphy case, Peconic Community School looking to expand

Thomas Murphy enters the courtroom Wednesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 17.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Defense attorney held in contempt as hearing on jury misconduct begins

As enrollment increases, Peconic Community School seeks expansion

Solar moratorium is tabled by Riverhead Town Board; casino concerns aired

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Guest Column: Comprehensive plan fails to address critical public health issue

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Autumn events we’re looking forward to

First Date with Felicia: North Fork Shack’s Samy Sabil

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.