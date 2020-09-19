Blotters: Multiple reports of people being scammed out of money

A number of people reported being scammed out of large amounts of money over the past week, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A Jamesport resident told police last Wednesday afternoon that an unknown person had opened a fictitious Bank of America account in his name and charged $9,911 in purchases to it, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police she was scammed out of $505 Monday morning. The case has been turned over to the detective division. Additional information was not available.

Another Riverhead resident reported being scammed out of $1,000 in MoneyPak Gift cards about an hour later, according to police.

• An Aquebogue woman told police Saturday morning that an unknown person removed about $700 from her Capital One bank account, according to police.

• An iPhone XR valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from a home on Main Road in Jamesport Friday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Two iPhone XS’s were stolen by an unknown man Saturday afternoon at I Fix Screens on Route 58, according to police, who said the combined value of the two phones was $650.

• Christian McShea, 44, address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property last Tuesday night at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• William Datkun and John D’Alession were both charged with grand larceny Friday night at Home Depot on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Gustavo Leon-Galvan, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning on Center Drive South in Riverside. Additional information was not available.

• A Flanders man was arrested for DWI after an unknown caller reported an erratic vehicle along Flanders Road Sunday around 7:30 p.m., according to Southampton Town police.

The driver, Segundo Neira Bernal, 52, was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations.

Police said his license had been revoked in 2009 for a previous DWI charge and in 2008 for refusing to submit to a chemical test.

• A 69-year-old Riverside man called police Saturday afternoon to report that an unknown person opened a Verizon account is his name. Detectives are investigating a $1,458 bill the man reported to be fraudulent, reports said.

• Windows on two vehicles on Maple Avenue in Flanders were damaged over the weekend.

The damage was discovered Sunday around noon and repairs were estimated to cost $2,000.

• Police arrested a Medford man on drug charges in Riverside early Sunday.

According to a police report, Peter Desfosses, 50, was seen in the parking lot of the Budget Host Hotel shortly before 2 a.m. and found to be in possession of crack cocaine, a THC vape pen and cartridge and multiple crack pipes during a subsequent search of his vehicle.

He was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A Huntington Station man was arrested for DWI in Flanders Saturday.

Alejandro Zavala-Castillo, 52, was stopped near Long Neck Boulevard on Flanders Road for failing to maintain his lane when an officer noticed signs of intoxication.

The man reportedly told police he had four beers at a friends house in Hampton Bays earlier that evening.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment, police said.

• Police arrested Keith McClees, 62, of Quogue on a drug charge following a traffic stop in Northampton last Tuesday.

According to police, Mr. McClees was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation around 5:45 p.m. and found to be in possession of a glass pipe and crack cocaine that was recovered from the front side door pocket.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Buckley, 65, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a revoked license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and also released on an appearance ticket.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges last Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Cameron Gilbert, 36, was stopped after he was seen selling marijuana to someone on Peconic Avenue in Riverside around 4:30 p.m. and found to be in possession of marijuana and crack cocaine for the purpose of sale.

He was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, which are all misdemeanors.

• Mynor Hernandez Manuel, 22, of Flanders was arrested for driving without a license following a traffic stop in East Quogue Friday night.

Police released Mr. Manuel on an appearance ticket, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.