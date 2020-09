Walter J. James of Riverhead died Sept. 16, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service at 12:30 p.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.