Two men injured in shooting Friday night in Riverhead

The shooting occurred on Ostrander Avenue near Middle Road, police said. (Credit: Google Maps)

Two men were shot during an altercation Friday night on Ostrander Avenue after being approached by two unknown men, according to Riverhead Town police.

The victims both went to the nearby emergency room at Peconic Bay Medical Center where police were then notified just before 9 p.m. The responding patrol officers and detectives launched an investigation.

The victims both suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The incident occurred near Middle Road. Police did not release any description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.