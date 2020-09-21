Riverhead resident Paul R. Smith died Sept. 20, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 82.

Born Aug. 17, 1938, to James and Loretta (Bouchey) Smith, he served in the military from 1954 to 1958 and was an ironworker in New York City.

Mr. Smith and his wife, Nan, married in Virginia Aug. 28, 1957.

Family members said he enjoyed skiing, cars, motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased in 1979 by his son Michael, Mr. Smith is survived by his wife; his children Debbie, of Virginia, Richard (Jill), of Wading River, Stanley, of Riverhead, and Jacqueline Bouton of Utah; and his grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer), Nicole, Amanda, Maria and Michael.

The family will receive visitors Friday Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with funeral services taking place during that time. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to tunnel2towers.org.

