Riverhead resident Scott Herrick Brown died Sept. 17, 2020. He was 52.

Born in Riverhead Dec. 27, 1967, to Harold and Peggie (Yarborough) Brown, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1986 and then served in the U.S. Army until 1989.

Mr. Brown worked as a truck driver and, according to relatives, was a sports fan who enjoyed softball and being with family.

Predeceased by his brother Keith Yarborough in 1994 and his father in 2010, Mr. Brown is survived by his mother; two sons, Tyler and Anthony; and siblings Sherry, Harold Jr. and Dakota.

Visiting hours will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.