Gloria (Rylander) Russell, 80, a former longtime resident of Cut­ch­ogue, formerly of Bellmore and Merrick, and most recently of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home that she shared with her son Scott in Mattituck.

Born Oct. 4, 1939, in Merrick, to Alf and Ethel Rylander, Gloria was the sister to four siblings. Her older brothers, Alf and Tom, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Sally Augusiewicz of Levittown, N.Y., and her younger brother, Skip Rylander of Vermont. She was the devoted wife of Carson “Mickey” Russell, who predeceased her in 2010. Married Oct. 11, 1959, Mickey and Gloria shared the joys and trials of life for over 50 years.

Gloria is also survived by her sons Chris Russell (Leslie) of Coppell, Texas, Tom Roland Russell (Marjorie) of Centerbrook, Conn., Eric Brian Russell (Susan) of Peconic, N.Y., and Scott Alan Russell of Mattituck; and nine grandchildren.

Gloria was the much-loved Grammy/Mimi to her nine grandchildren, whom she adored: Emma, Greta and Tom (Tom), Carlie and Anna (Chris), Lily and Carson (Scott), and Steven and Katie (Eric). Gloria’s grandchildren had a special bond with her that will provide comfort and warmth for years to come. They will always remember “shopping and/or tag saling with Grammy/Mimi” as a coveted privilege and adventure. She took such pride in her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

It was not uncommon to find Gloria engaged in conversation and making a friend wherever she went. Her kind and generous manner always brought a smile to others. Many members of the community knew Gloria from the local eye doctor’s office, where she worked for over 30 years. She greeted patients and quickly made them feel comfortable and welcomed. Her presence here on earth will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 and the family’s commitment to keeping everyone safe and healthy, services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance in honor of Gloria’s beloved granddaughter Anna. Donations can be made online at tsalliance.org or mailed directly to 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

This is a paid notice.