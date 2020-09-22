Former Flanders resident Katherine R. Lucas died Sept. 19, 2020, in Ohio, where she resided.

Born in Wading River Aug. 23, 1930, she was the daughter of Claude and Catherine (Palembas) Shwonik. She graduated from Port Jefferson High School.

Ms. Lucas was a homemaker. She belonged to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and her family said she “loved her church and family.”

Her husband, Louis, died in 2011. She is survived by her children, Joy Brannon of Ohio, Doreen Weiss of Riverhead and Louis Lucas Jr. of Selden; her sister, Elizabeth Brace of Flanders; her brother, Donald Shwonik of Calverton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will take place at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church.