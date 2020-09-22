Police seek help finding Tesla Science Center vandals

Suffolk County Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible for vandalizing the Tesla Science Center in Shoreham earlier this month.

Police said someone broke windows on the building and spray painted graffiti inside. The damage was valued at about $3,000, according to a police press release.

The incident occurred sometime between Sept. 7 and 12, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 1-800-220-TIPS, police said.

The Tesla Science Center is the site of famed inventor Nikola Tesla’s last remaining laboratory known as the Wardenclyffe Tower, which was in operation from 1901 to 1917. It is located at the corner of Route 25A and Randall Road in Shoreham.