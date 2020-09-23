Riverhead BOE moves $4M into reserve funds, Tesla Science Center vandalized

The Riverhead Blue Waves football field will host no games in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE moves $4M into reserve funds — nothing for sports, music

Police seek help finding Tesla Science Center vandals

Senate candidates Ahearn, Palumbo share environmental positions at forum

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In order to take shape, affordable housing projects need increased density

NORTHFORKER

Long Island winery tasting rooms that pair well together

A new hemp farm on the North Fork is producing locally grown CBD products

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.