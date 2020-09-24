Riverhead BOE holds off on public comment change, two men injured in shooting

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Sept. 24.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education holds off on plan to change rules for public comment during meetings

Two men injured in shooting Friday night in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Putting poetry in motion, Southold grad’s work to hit book stores next month

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: Macari’s winemaker moved to the North Fork for a job and found much more

Podcast: Wine tasting season is here

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.