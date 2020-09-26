Blotters: Multiple departments try to stop teen driving wrong direction

• Officers from Southold, Riverhead and Southampton worked to try and stop an erratic driver who nearly struck a Riverhead police car head on early Sunday morning.

According to Southold police, Riverhead requested assistance in stopping the vehicle, which was driving with headlights off in the wrong direction around 3 a.m.

Southold police deployed spike strips in order to stop the vehicle, which fled westbound on Route 25. The pursuit was terminated by a Riverhead sergeant a short time later, when the vehicle was located in Southampton Town’s jurisdiction.

Officials from Southampton police department said the tire blew on the vehicle, causing it to strike a mailbox on Old Quogue Road around 3:20 a.m.

The 17-year-old driver and two passengers were not injured in the accident and it’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

• A Riverside man was arrested after he was found in possession of items, including a pair of sunglasses, that a woman reported stolen from her vehicle on Pegs Lane around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Jose Salvador-Rivera, 26, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police officials said, and released on an appearance ticket.

• Police arrested Cindy Molesso, 47, for DWI in Northampton last Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly crashed her car on Moriches Riverhead Road.

She told police she drank last night and was on her way to a methadone clinic to get a prescription, reports said.

She was arrested and transported to Stony Brook Hospital and is due back in court at a later date, police said.

• Detectives are investigating after a Riverside woman reported that someone used her social security number to obtain a $24,500 loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The woman reportedly contacted the company and will not be held liable for the money and was advised to review her credit card history.

She reported the incident to police Saturday morning.

• Ronald Love, 54, was arrested on Lake Avenue in Riverside Saturday after he was found to be driving with multiple license suspensions.

He was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket around 2 a.m., police said.

• Police arrested Margaret Bergh, 66, on Peconic Avenue in Riverside after she was found to be driving with a suspended license around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Wayne Drexel Jr., age and residence undisclosed, was charged with DWI following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive early Saturday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m.

• Danielle Magee, age and residence undisclosed, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny last Wednesday for an incident that occurred at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet at Tanger Outlets Center. No additional information was released.

• A theft was reported at the Abercrombie and Fitch store at Tanger Outlet Center last Tuesday afternoon for an unknown value. Other reported larcenies occurred at the Calvin Klein Outlet ($3,600), North Face ($800), Target ($400), Walmart (amount unknown) and Famous Footwear (amount unknown) and advertising signs were removed from Roanoke Laundry. A wallet was also reported stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Route 58 Sunday.

• The Cheese & Spice Market in Wading River reported that an unknown customer paid with a counterfeit bill last Wednesday afternoon.

• A woman reported that someone used her credit card last Thursday afternoon to purchase $31 worth of gasoline from the BJ’s station on Route 58.

• A Wading River woman reported Saturday morning that she was the victim of an identity theft scam. She said she lost $800.

• A vehicle refused to pull over for police during an attempted traffic stop on Melene Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday, fleeing the area.

• Riverhead police received a report last Tuesday of an unknown person attempting to reach guests at the Holiday Inn Express on Route 58 with a telephone scam.

• A complainant reported being harassed by two unknown males on East Second Street last Wednesday morning. No additional information was released.

• Police confiscated the license plates of a vehicle with a North Carolina license registration while it was parked outside Walmart on Old Country Road last Tuesday. Police were called again to the store later that day to resolve a dispute between a customer and an employee.

• An assault was reported at Speedway Gas Station at 870 Old Country Road Friday evening. The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. No arrests were made.

• Three residents of Overlook Drive in Aquebogue reported Tuesday morning that their vehicles had been broken into.

• A lock was damaged on a shed at Michelangelo’s in Riverhead last Thursday. No items were reported missing.

• Juveniles were reported for throwing bricks at a vehicle at Reeve’s Beach Friday evening. No arrests were made.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.