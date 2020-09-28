News-Review now seeking People of the Year nominees for 2020

Riverhead News-Review’s 2018 People of the Year: Ed Meier (Educator of the Year), Kathleen Devaney and Anthony Bossone (accepting People of the Year for the students at Mercy High School), Anthony Meras (Businessperson of the Year), Pat Kelly (Sports Person of the Year), Rebecca Briggs and Eli Briggs (accepting Public Servant of the Year for Dashan Briggs), and Charlene Mascia (Community Leader of the Year).

There are few bigger thrills for us as a media organization than our annual People of the Year awards. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

People of the Year is a tradition that dates back more than three decades — and now includes more than 200 honorees across our various publications.

As the calendar turns over to October this week, it’s time to start thinking about finding deserving candidates for this year’s awards. And once again, we’re asking the community for help in identifying nominees.

With their nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process.

In January, we’ll name an educator, businessperson, community leader and overall person of the year. In addition, for the six year, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industry with our northforker of the year designation.

Last year’s winners represented a wide range of the community, including a police officer killed in the line of duty, a longtime special education teacher and coach, and a judge with a history of over 50 years of public service.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do goes largely unheralded. These are the folks we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Tell us about them.

This year we will, of course, be seeking out stories specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who were your heroes during this time?

Nominations can be sent to content director Grant Parpan at P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email him at [email protected].

We will accept nominations through Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating deserves recognition — and please be sure to include your phone number so we can follow up.

Our People of the Year will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.