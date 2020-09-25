Riverhead High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Riverhead High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine under Suffolk County Department of Health Services guidelines, the district announced Friday.

In an email, Superintendent Christine Tona said parents of students who were in contact with the staff member were advised to pick their children up and keep them in isolation.

The district is awaiting further guidance from the SCDHS before allowing those students to return to in-person learning.

“The case is similar to a case that occurred at Riverhead Middle School earlier this week,” Ms. Tona wrote. “Those students were permitted to return to school as per the SCDHS investigation.”

Ms. Tona said the staff member will not return to the building until the district receives clearance from the SCDHS.