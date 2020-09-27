Police investigating overnight stabbing in Flanders

A Riverhead man was attacked and stabbed in the abdomen as he left a home in Flanders early Sunday morning, Southampton Town Police said in a press release.

Police were notified after the victim, a 32-year-old man who had been visiting his sister, sought help from a resident on Oak Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Flanders Ambulance officials responded to the scene and treated the victim before transporting him to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Police said the man did not know his attacker.

Southampton police said detectives are actively investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 631-702-2230, all tips will remain confidential.