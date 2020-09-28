Two men arrested following robbery, downtown bike shop to close this week

Only a small inventory of bicycles remained at Twin Fork Bicycles on Saturday for the final weekend the downtown business remains open. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 28.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two men arrested after striking attendant, robbing gas station in Jamesport

With its building slated for demolition, Twin Fork Bicycles to close this week

S62 bus route slated to be discontinued as part of county budget cuts

News-Review now seeking People of the Year nominees for 2020

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A long ago ship’s sinking in Greenport comes back to the forefront

NORTHFORKER

6 Places to Celebrate Oktoberfest on Long Island

Where to go pumpkin picking on the North Fork 2020

Things to do after picking pumpkins on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64