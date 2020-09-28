Two men arrested following robbery, downtown bike shop to close this week
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 28.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two men arrested after striking attendant, robbing gas station in Jamesport
With its building slated for demolition, Twin Fork Bicycles to close this week
S62 bus route slated to be discontinued as part of county budget cuts
News-Review now seeking People of the Year nominees for 2020
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A long ago ship’s sinking in Greenport comes back to the forefront
NORTHFORKER
6 Places to Celebrate Oktoberfest on Long Island
Where to go pumpkin picking on the North Fork 2020
Things to do after picking pumpkins on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64