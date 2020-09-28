Mary Lou Cleary, a former resident of Cut­ch­ogue and Riverhead, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport. She was 80 years old.

She was born in Riverhead to Katherine (Berry) and Robert Gagen and was a graduate of Greenport High School.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her husbands, Henry Cielatka in 1966 and Joseph Cleary in 2001, and was the former wife of Ev Glover. She is survived by her children, Henry Cielatka, Steven Cielatka (Karen), Tracy Glover Commins (Mike) and Terri Glover Park (William); four grandchildren, Steven Cielatka Jr. (Laurel), Sarah Park, Rachel Park and Lindsey Park; and two great-grandchildren.

For many years, Mary Lou worked as a housekeeper at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was loved not only by her co-workers, but she was always a bright spot in the patient’s day when they saw her come into the room with her bright smile, beautiful spirit and care for everyone she met. She was a 39-year member of the Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and served as captain of the Parade Squad for 10 of those years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and then St. Isidore R.C. Church.

Mary Lou loved spending time with her family and was a friend to all who knew her.

The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. and the Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary service will be at 7 p.m. Mary Lou will be laid to rest Thursday, Oct. 1, at Calverton National Cemetery, with her late husband Joseph Cleary.

