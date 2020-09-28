Peter J. Grattan Jr., a lifelong resident of Southold, died Sept. 24, 2020. He was 70.

Born Aug. 1, 1950, in Greenport, N.Y., to Elizabeth P. (McGarigal) and Peter J. Grattan Sr., he was a 1968 graduate of Southold High School. On Oct. 12, 1969, he married Penelope Andrews at St. Gabriel’s on Shelter Island.

Pete was the proprietor of Grattan’s Grinding for 30 years and was an active member of Southold Fire Department and its Packard Hose Company, and he served as chief with the department from 1988 to 1990. He was also a member of the Suffolk County Fire Chiefs Council and American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803.

He is survived by his wife, Penny; his children, Peter J. Grattan III (Paula) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Keira Heck (Roy) of Aquebogue; siblings Colleen Grattan Arnoff (Harvey) of Mattituck and Kevin Grattan (Veronica) of Southold; grandchildren Caitlin Grilli, Michael Quillin, Peter J. Grattan IV, Abigail Heck and Addison Heck; and nieces, nephews, close cousins and many friends.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

