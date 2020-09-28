Cynthia Lynne Piro of Baiting Hollow passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 62 after a journey with cancer.

Born Jan. 21, 1958, in Amityville, N.Y., she is predeceased by her father, Joseph Olender, and survived by her loving husband, Michael; her mother, Theresa Olender; her four loving children, Melissa Weir (Duncan), Jennifer Nohejl (Kevin), Michael and Joseph; her four adored grandchildren (Jillian, Anna, Karlie and Sullivan); three siblings; a large, loving and vivacious family and exceptional friends.

She graduated from Brentwood High School and was a mammography technician at Long Island Community Hospital Women’s Imaging Services, where she made all of her colleagues and patients feel like family. She loved to dance in her kitchen, cook for the people she loved and tend to her flowers. She will be remembered for her laugh, sense of humor and extraordinary chocolate chip cookies. She lived graciously and courageously with cancer until the end.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead.

The family wishes to acknowledge the incredible doctors and nurses at Stony Brook Medicine and Good Shepherd Hospice, who made sure she was always cared for and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to American Cancer Society or Good Shepherd Hospice.

This is a paid notice.