Jeffrey H. Nelson of Jamesport died in a fire at his home Sept. 13, 2020. He was 72.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Entombment will be private at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.