Worthington services set

Services for Mary and George Worthington Jr. and George Worthington Sr., all of Flanders, are planned for Saturday, Oct. 3.

A memorial Mass for George Worthington Sr. will take place at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

A memorial service for Mary and George Worthington Jr. will begin at 1 p.m. at the Flanders Northampton Ambulance barn. The family will receive visitors thereafter.

Interment for all three will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Flanders Cemetery.