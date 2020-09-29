Riverhead resident Margaret Robinson died Sept. 26, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 95.

She was born in Mattituck May 21, 1925, to Julia and Winfield Robinson.

After earning a master’s degree in social work, she was employed as a social worker for Suffolk County. She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and conservative magazines.

Ms. Robinson never married and, according to a statement, remained single and independent all her life. She is survived by “many cherished friends.”

Services will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.