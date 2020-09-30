Masks for Students makes donation to local schools, Murphy sentencing likely today

Mary Maki, from left, Diane Tucci, Riverhead High School principal Sean O’Hara and Stephanie Burns outside the school Tuesday morning. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Some businesses that received PPP loans now eligible to apply for New York Forward Loan Fund

Masks for Students, started by Riverhead moms, makes donation to district schools

Thomas Murphy faces likely sentencing Wednesday, the second anniversary of the crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Fishing fundraiser reels in bucks for Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do across the North Fork in October

The Front Porch Interview: Designer Rafe Totengco on his love for East Marion and his quarantine wedding

WEATHER

Expect heavy wind and rain today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.