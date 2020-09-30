Thomas Murphy to be sentenced today for killing Andrew McMorris in drunken driving crash

Thomas Murphy pleads not guilty in May 2019. (Credit: James Carbone/Newsday Pool Photo)

Two years to the day after killing 12-year-old Andrew McMorris in a drunken driving crash, Thomas Murphy will be sentenced today.

A defense motion to vacate the guilty verdict for alleged juror misconduct was denied Wednesday morning by Acting Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho, who said sentencing will happen today despite a plea from the defense to delay it.

“We had a sentencing date of Jan. 21,” Judge Camacho told defense attorney Steve Politi.

At least eight people are expected to give victim impact statements at the sentencing this morning, including members of the McMorris family, two members of another affected family and a friend of Andrew. A video tribute to the boy will also be played.

Defense attorney Steven Politi turned over to the judge more than 100 character reference letters on behalf of his client.

Mr. Murphy, 61, was convicted by a jury Dec. 18, 2019 on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and two counts of third-degree assault and reckless driving. On Wednesday, Judge Camacho said the two duplicate charges would be set aside.

Mr. Murphy was driving on David Terry Road in Manorville on the afternoon of Sept. 30, 2018 when he struck the Wading River boy and several other Boy Scouts who were out on a hike. Three more Scouts — Thomas and Dennis Lane and Kaden Lynch — were injured in the crash.

The six-week trial — which included testimony from 26 witnesses and dozens of tense moments between the judge and defense — was followed by months of delays in the sentencing due to COVID-19 and more recently a hearing to determine if there was misconduct by the jury. Several jurors said in sworn affidavits obtained by a private investigator hired by the defense that they overheard other jurors discussing the case during the trial and that one juror loudly questioned the credibility of a defense witness.

On Wednesday, just one day after the hearing concluded, the judge denied that motion, saying that if anything occurred it was “isolated remarks” that did not influence deliberations.

“Jurors are human beings,” he said. “They’re going to talk. There’s going to be chatter.”

Andrew McMorris on the day he was killed. (Courtesy photo)

A sigh of relief could be heard from the McMorris family as the judge announced his decision. A daughter of Mr. Murphy began to sob.

The Holbrook man had been golfing at the nearby Swan Lake Golf Club the morning of the crash, when the three friends who accompanied him for the round said he drank vodka as he played. One member of the group, Steven Meola of Queens, said Mr. Murphy refused a ride from him as they headed home. The others testified that they did not believe he was intoxicated.

The defense instead blamed Mr. Murphy’s obstructed view of the roadway as he drove behind a larger SUV and a lack of supervision on the hike as reasons for the crash. Mr. Politi also questioned at trial if the blood tested at the Suffolk County crime laboratory, where it registered a 0.13% blood alcohol content, even belonged to his client, saying police and prosecutors failed to present a clear chain of custody of the sample. He also noted that one of the instruments used during the blood test had expired one day earlier. He said the testimony from Mr. Murphy’s friends proved he drank no more than six ounces of vodka that morning, an amount the attorney concluded could not have caused the 350-pound man to get drunk.

A previous attorney for Mr. Murphy had read several statements on behalf of his client in the months following the crash that stated he would accept responsibility for the crash, suggesting that he might plead guilty, but he opted for a trial instead.