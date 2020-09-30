Riverhead resident Ethel R. Mosley died Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 70.

She was born in Riverhead Dec, 26, 1949, to Luvinia (Scruggs) and Joseph Branch.

Ms. Mosley worked in various capacities at Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center, retiring from that facility as a counselor.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby; her children, Marcus and Moses Bullock; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Graveside services will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m.