CPF has seen record increase, Murphy gets maximum sentence

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Report: Community Preservation Fund has seen record increase so far in 2020

Supervisor unveils tentative 2021 budget, which cuts spending, falls under state’s tax levy cap

Thomas Murphy gets maximum sentence for killing Andrew McMorris in drunken driving crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

A true Greenporter says goodbye to her sweet job

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: From sea salt to grapes to barn wood, our October magazine covers all things harvest

Meet the North Fork’s undisputed king of competitive cornhole

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.