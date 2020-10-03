Blotters: Woman charged under Leandra’s Law after passenger throws himself from moving vehicle

A woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated with her toddler daughter in the vehicle Saturday night in Flanders, according to Southampton Town police.

An officer on patrol noticed a man lying in the shoulder of Flanders Road. The man revealed to the officer that he had gotten into a verbal dispute with his brother and threatened to throw himself out of the vehicle if the driver did not stop. When the driver, Jessica Cuevas, 28, of Schenectady failed to stop, the man did throw himself out of the vehicle, police said.

He suffered serious injuries to his back and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further evaluation.

Police said Ms. Cuevas had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and had glassy, bloodshot eyes. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the report.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated DWI.

• A Riverhead man caught driving without a license or registration had his car impounded after he was stopped on Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays Friday afternoon.

Leonard Rempe, 54, had his driver’s license revoked on Jan. 29, 2018, due to a prior driving while intoxicated charge.

Police said a vehicle-mounted plate reader recognized that Mr. Rempe had a suspended registration and he was pulled over at about 2:25 p.m. Police confirmed that his registration was suspended July 13 due to an insurance lapse.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and released on an appearance ticket. His vehicle was towed to police headquarters.

• Nicki Cappola, 48, of Riverhead was charged with misdemeanor prostitution after allegedly agreeing to perform a sex act on a plain clothes police officer in exchange for a fee on Flanders Road in Riverside Sunday night.

• A single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Speonk Riverhead Road resulted in an extended road closure in the northbound lane as PSEG crew repaired a damaged pole.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m. and responding officers found that a 2000 Mitsubishi Montero had struck two electrical poles.

One man was located still in the vehicle and another man was outside the car. They were both transported to area hospitals and the crash is currently under investigation, police said.

• Two hand tools valued at $600 were stolen from a car parked on East Main Street last Thursday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A woman was seen stealing $124 worth of produce from the Bay View Market in Aquebogue last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

• A wallet containing a driver’s license and $100 cash was reported stolen from an unlocked car on Union Avenue in Aquebogue last Tuesday night.

• A brown and beige backpack was reported stolen from an unlocked car on Sweezey Avenue Saturday night. The bag contained women’s clothing, a pair of shoes and Airpods, according to police.

• Christopher Otten, 30, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Meeting House Creek Road in Aquebogue, according to police.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from outside the Stop & Shop on Route 58 Saturday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.