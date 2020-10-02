State unveils COVID-19 contact tracing app, Giorgio’s faces liquor license suspension

The COVID Alert NY app launched Thursday.

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State unveils new COVID-19 mobile app to bolster contact tracing

After hosting wedding reception with nearly 100 guests, Giorgio’s faces liquor license suspension

Diocese of Rockville Centre files for bankruptcy as sexual abuse lawsuits mount

EPCAL Watch Coalition threatens to sue town if land sale deal goes through

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Monthlong beach cleanup competition nets 1,670 pounds of garbage

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: 8 Hands Farm

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings to check out for the weekend of October 3

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies this morning to gradually clear by afternoon with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the mid-60s.