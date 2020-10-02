Joseph H. Sieminski of East Moriches, formerly of Jamesport, died Sept. 25, 2020. He was 81.

He was born July 9, 1939, to Joseph and Stephanie (Simchick) Sieminski, in Greenport.

Mr. Sieminski worked on his family farm in Greenport.

He is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Hayes of Ohio and Theresa Shaffrey of Kings Park.

The family received visitors Sept. 28 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held Sept. 28 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial followed at St. Isidore Cemetery.