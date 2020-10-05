Riverhead man killed in three-car crash in Wading River

A 69-year-old Riverhead man was killed in a three-car collision on Route 25A in Wading River Sunday, town police said.

The man, who police did not identify, was traveling eastbound around 2:25 p.m. when he crossed over into the westbound lane just east of Wading River Manor Road and struck two other cars, police said. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police press release.

Police said the man, who was driving a 2016 Mazda two-door sedan, first side-swiped a minivan being driven by a Miller Place woman before he struck a BMW sedan being driven by a Tuckahoe man.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.