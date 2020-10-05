Riverhead man killed in crash, farmland to be preserved
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 5.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead man killed in three-car crash in Wading River
Suffolk County acquiring development rights, open space on North Fork
Developers face scramble for approvals before downtown hits current cap of 500 apartments
Registration now open for TangerFIT Virtual 5K to benefit local breast cancer patients, survivors
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association honors Bill Ruland for decades of public service
This local business owner is the North Fork’s king of cornhole
Cutchogue man rescued from capsized kayak
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Love: A micro-wedding at sea
One Minute on the North Fork: A fall afternoon at Gabrielsen’s Country Farm
Favorite breakfast spots on Long Island
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies this morning to gradually clear by afternoon with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the mid-60s.