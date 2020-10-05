Riverhead Raceway: Ellwood enjoys his biggest win

Kyle Ellwood of Riverhead took advantage of a rare NASCAR Modified start Saturday in the Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 at Riverhead Raceway by winning the race that honors three NASCAR Modified legends. Ellwood, who collected his fifth career triumph, has been spending his time in 2020 serving as crew chief for Michael Rutkoski.

“Working with Michael has been a pleasure this year and one of the fringe benefits is I get to do this once in a while,” said Ellwood, who shot under Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead to take the lead with 10 laps to go.

Ellwood, taking the biggest win of his NASCAR Modified career, was followed to the finish line by Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills, Kyle Soper of Manorville, Rogers and C.J. Lehmann of Lake Grove.

Chris Turbush of Wading River scored his first win of the season in a 25-lap Late Model contest. The race, which started a paltry field of seven cars, was by far the roughest of the day’s eight features. Turbush was the only race winner to avoid damage en route to his 18th career win. Ray Minieri of Bay Shore was second and postrace penalties bumped Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead into third.

Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches capitalized on late-race restart to win his second Crate Modified race of the year, a 25-lap affair. Chris Rogers of Patchogue was second while A.J. DeSantis of Yaphank came in third.

In a thrilling 20-lap Blunderbust race, Cody Triola of Bay Shore made a bold last-lap move to claim his second win of 2020. The next two places went to Max Handley of Medford and Tom Pickerell of Huntington.

Another race that saw a final-lap pass for the win was the 30-lap Super Pro Trucks main event. Jimmy Rennick Jr. picked up his second win of the season. Handley was second, with Mark Stewart of Riverhead third.

Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville drove to his second win of the year in a 20-lap Legend Race Car feature. Eric Hersey of Commack was second and Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches placed third.

Five-time NASCAR Modified champion Don Howe of Water Mill overcame a first-lap tangle with Mark Miller of Hauppauge to claim his first win of the year in a 15-lap Vintage All Stars event. Tony Ferrante Jr. New Hyde Park finished second and Eric Zeh of Selden wheeled in third.

Don Nelson Jr. of Rocky Point claimed a Truck Enduro victory from the pole starting position, leading all 40 laps. Gary Voight of Medford was second and Justin McGrady of Stony Brook third.