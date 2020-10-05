Elmer E. “Zeke” Normandin III of Jamesport died Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. He was 80.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. Interment, with U.S. Air Force honors, will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or North Fork Animal Welfare League.