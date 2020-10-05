On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Bernard F. Niecko passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He passed peacefully after a hard battle with cancer. He was 74.

Bernard, known as “Mouse,” was born April 21, 1946, in Hamburg, Germany, to Edward and Mary (Stasiukiewicz) Niecko. At that time his family of five was living in a displaced persons camp in Germany. The family came to the United States in 1951, first going to Michigan, then finally settling in Aquebogue.

He graduated from Riverhead High School; shortly after graduating, he was drafted for the Vietnam War. He served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. Upon returning home he met Dolores Danowski, a graduate of Mercy High School. They married in 1969 and moved to Laurel. Together they raised two children, Keith and Tracy. He worked for Verizon as a service technician for 37 years.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John Niecko of Riverhead and Anthony Niecko of Bayonne, N.J. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; his son, Keith (Gretchen); his daughter, Tracy (Matthew); two grandchildren; and his sisters, Stasia Grabowski of Riverhead and Ann Howell (Phil) of Weatherford, Texas.

The family will receive visitors at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, with a funeral Mass at noon. A private honor ceremony will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to GarySiniseFoundation.org, which supports our nation’s veterans, first responders and their families.

This is a paid notice.