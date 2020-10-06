Riverhead IDA grants tax emption for apartments, gang member sentenced to 20 years in prison

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead IDA grants tax exemptions for downtown apartment; historic house no longer to be preserved

Gang member responsible for 2015 murder sentenced to 20 years in prison

Baseball: Riverhead boys win Brookhaven championship

Riverhead Raceway: Ellwood enjoys his biggest win

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town’s tentative 2021 budget to pierce state tax cap

Shelter Island 10K canceled amid lingering COVID-19 concerns

NORTHFORKER

The coziest outdoor spots to grab a bite this chilly season

North Fork Dream Home: Cozy up on this back porch overlooking Broadwater Cove

Spooky events to check out this Halloween season on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.