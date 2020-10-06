Riverhead resident Linda M. Lorenz died Oct. 2, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 62.

She was born in Riverhead Oct. 23, 1957, to Gary and Patricia (Creighton) Murphy.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1976 and worked as a nurse in the Riverhead area.

Family said she enjoyed knitting, going to the beach, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ms. Lorenz was predeceased by her parents and her partner of 17 years, Gary Saulnier, who died earlier in 2020.

She is survived by her children, Jamie Lorenz of Amsterdam, N.Y., Fred Lorenz of Mattituck and Daniel Lorenz of Minnesota; her siblings, Sheila Murphy of Aquebogue, Sean Murphy of Hampton Bays and Gary Murphy Jr. of Hampton Bays; and four grandchildren.

Cremation was private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.