Arthur Nelson Hendrickson passed away peacefully at home Oct. 5, 2020. He was 86.

He was born in Valley Stream Sept. 15, 1934, to Maurice and Marie Henderson.

He graduated from Valley Stream High School in 1952 and married Diane Borman Nov. 13, 1955, in Valley Stream. They raised their family in Farmingdale and resided most recently in Baiting Hollow.

Artie was a beloved husband of 65 years to Diane; a loving dad to Arthur Jr. (Lee), Judith (Ger) and Michael (Cynthia); cherished grandpa to eight and great-grandpa to 12; and brother to Ethel.

Artie was in charge at Rason Asphalt and retired after 39 years from Local 138 as an operating engineer.

He enjoyed hunting, golfing and fishing.

He loved being Farmingdale fire chief and dedicated a big part of his life to it. He was past president of the Oak Hills Association and an active member of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, where he cherished the fun activities, the kind people and the work. He was a great source of strength for his family and will live forever in their hearts.

Visiting hours will take place Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. the church and burial will follow at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

