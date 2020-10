Riverhead resident Anna C. Mickaliger died Oct. 6, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 93.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center.