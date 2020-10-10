Blotter: Third man arrested for role in gas station robbery

A third arrest has been made in the case of a robbery at the Valero gas station in Jamesport on Sept. 27, according to Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller.

Marvin Colon-Petet, 24, of Flanders, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree robbery for his role in that case.

Police say Mr. Colon-Petit and two other men, Oscar N. Orrega Mayen and Ludwin G. Perez, both age 21 of Flanders, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and accused of striking an attendant at the station over the head with a metal object before stealing cash from the register and taking off in a Chevy work van shortly before 9 p.m.

Mr. Mayen and Mr. Perez were located and arrested after the van crashed into a building on Meeting House Creek Road, but Mr. Colon-Petit had fled on foot, according to police.

• A Hitachi hammer drill valued at around $700 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on East Second Street in Riverhead Friday morning.

• A wallet containing $140 in cash was reported stolen from a backpack at the BP gas station on West Main Street Friday night. The man who took the items left in an unknown direction, police said.

• A man and a woman were seen entering the Walmart store on Route 58 last Wednesday morning and removing assorted handheld tools, according to police. No charges have been issued yet.

• Two political signs were reported stolen from a home on North Country Road in Wading River last Thursday morning, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 46-year-old Cutchogue woman on drug charges following an incident in Riverside Saturday morning.

According to a report, police received a call from a woman who said another woman threatened to stab her with a knife during an argument but threw the knife over a fence next to Marta’s Deli around 7:45 a.m.

Police responded and searched the woman, who reportedly had a crack pipe in her bra and five yellow packets of Suboxone without a labeled prescription.

Police arrested and charged her with possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container, which is a violation under the state’s public health law.

The woman was released on a field appearance ticket, police said.

• A Riverside woman was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop on Riverleigh Avenue last Thursday evening.

Police said Tai Booker, 39, was pulled over around 6:45 p.m. for having tinted front windows and admitted to possessing crack cocaine in a fanny pack during a conversation with police.

Police also located an undisclosed amount of marijuana and digital scale with cocaine residue in the vehicle.

Ms. Booker was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

• A highly intoxicated man contacted Southampton police last Monday and stated that someone moved cement bags from a second floor balcony on Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders around 8:45 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.