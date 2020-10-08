Riverhead Police Department gets a new K9

Riverhead K9 Oddin, pictured, will be retired as Loki joins the force. (Credit: News-Review file photo)

The Riverhead Town Police Department has a new K9, according to Chief David Hegermiller.

Loki will be replacing Odin, who had a congenital disorder in which there was something wrong with his joints, the chief said. Odin had replaced Rocky, who died in an early morning crash in Riverhead two years ago.

Officer John Morris, who worked with both Odin and Rocky, will handle Loki and will also keep Odin, Mr. Hegermiller said.

Loki is currently training with Officer Morris.

The cost of the training will be paid for through a $4,000 donation from Stefan Soloview of Crossroads Agriculture, which has purchased and farmed more than 1,000 acres of farmland on the North Fork in recent years.