Riverhead’s Halloween parade, coffin races canceled; ‘Trunk or Treat’ event scheduled for Oct. 24

Downtown Riverhead Halloweenfest 2017. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

The Riverhead Business District is canceling its trick or treating, coffin races and Halloween parade, all of which were planned for the weekend of Oct. 23 to 25, according to Kristy Verity, the executive director of the BID management association.

“It would be impossible to socially distance all participants and stay within crowd limitations,” Ms. Verity said in a press release. “We regretfully announce that we cannot host Halloween Fest as we have in years past.”

The reason for the cancellation was the inability to adhere to state requirements aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost all other special events in Riverhead — including the Country Fair, the Polish Town festival, and the Cardboard boat races — have been cancelled for the same reason.

The BID is still hosting its annual Halloween lamp post display, she said.

“All are invited to register and enhance Main Street by decorating one (or more) of 49 available poles with Halloween and fall decor. Those interested may register online at downtownriverhead.org.

“While limited by current restrictions on events, this is an activity that can still occur,” Ms. Verity said. “We are focused on ways to help our community enjoy special occasions and will continue as many traditions as we safely can. Decorating Main Street’s lamp posts every year brings whimsy to our town and we aren’t letting that go.”

The town’s recreation department will host a “Trunk or Treat’ drive-thru on Oct. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Stotzky Park. Those interested in hosting a “trunk” or attending the event can visit the website here.