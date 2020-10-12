Adele M. Ambrose, a resident of Flanders for 48 years, died Oct. 10, 2020, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach after a long illness. She was 91.

Born April 21, 1929, in Water Mill, she was the daughter of Alexander and Anna (Konopka) Arnister.

She and John Ambrose Sr. were married Sept. 25, 1948, in Southampton. She was a homemaker and cooked at the Riverhead Elks Lodge for many years. Ms. Ambrose was a member of one of Riverhead Raceway’s founding families.

She was a member of REACT and was past president of the Polish Town Civic Association. Family said she loved cooking and caring for her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband and her brothers, Arnold and Chester Arnister. She is survived by her children, Thomas Ambrose Sr., John Ambrose Jr., Michael Ambrose, Robin Ambrose, Dawn Ambrose Guida and Tracy Ambrose Wanat; her sister, Lorraine Knocklen; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.