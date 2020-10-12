Riverhead resident Mary J. Bowen died Oct. 10, 2020, in Hampton Bays. She was 92.

She was born March 20, 1928, to Mae (King) and Richard Galla. Family said her interests include her faith and family. She had lived in Riverhead for 28 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; sons Robert and Paul; and daughter Kathleen. She is survived by her children Richard, Kevin, Maureen Meaney, Martin, and Mary Jane Dearaway; her sisters Jane McDade and Ann Feraco; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.