Congressional and State Senate debates set, gravesite tours return

Congressional candidates Nancy Goroff, left, and Congressman Lee Zeldin will square off in the first debate next Monday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Congressional, State Senate debates going virtual this month

Historical tours of Mattituck graveyard set to return this month

Dedication ceremony held to commemorate Community Baptist Church’s home at historic building

Riverhead Raceway: Slepian, Soper win twin Modified races

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation’s annual Golf Classic raises $128K, honors health care heroes

NORTHFORKER

Lido boutique is the cure for wanderlust when no one is going much of anywhere

North Fork Dream Home: Off-season beach cottage life in Greenport done right

WEATHER

Expect rain and a stiff breeze throughout the day today with an afternoon high near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service and a low tonight of around 56 as temperatures increase into the evening.