Victoria Ann Mulcahy

Victoria Ann (Kosloski) Mulcahy, age 98, of Newark, Del., peacefully passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, to reunite with her husband after 38 years apart.

Vicki was born Sept. 27, 1921, and grew up with six brothers and one sister in Cut­ch­ogue, Long Island, N.Y. She met and married Robert E. Mulcahy during World War II. They remained on Long Island and raised two sons and a daughter (Bob, Bill and Pat — they believed in simple first names). Some years after her husband’s passing, in 1982, Vicki moved to Newark, Del., to support Pat by providing day care for her grandchild, Emmy.

Vicki is survived by five grandchildren, Kelly, Chris, Erica, Kim and Emily; four great-grandchildren, Molly, Grant, Dante and Rise; and relatives in the Riverhead/Manorville area.

She lived her life looking forward and with an energy that went undiminished right up to the end. She was a joyful and generous soul whose views/comments sometimes went a little too unfiltered … but it gives her surviving family all those interesting moments to share.

This is a paid notice.